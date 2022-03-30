Overview of Dr. Mark Dukaj, MD

Dr. Mark Dukaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Utica, MI. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Dukaj works at St Clair Internists in Utica, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.