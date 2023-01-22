Dr. Mark Dumonski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dumonski, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Dumonski, MD
Dr. Mark Dumonski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dumonski's Office Locations
Guilford Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Ctr1915 Lendew St, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 275-3325
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In June 2020, Dr. Dumonski performed a microdiscectomy on my lower back for a herniated disc. The surgery and recovery went very well for me. 2.5 years later, I have no regrets and am so glad he was my doctor. I have not had any problems since the surgery so I couldn’t ask for more. All of his care prior to, during and after made me very comfortable, I felt well informed and he answered all the questions I had. I would definitely recommend him to anyone in need of this type of care.
About Dr. Mark Dumonski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Rush University
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumonski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumonski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumonski has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumonski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumonski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumonski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumonski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumonski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.