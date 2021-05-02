Dr. Mark Durback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Durback, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Durback, MD
Dr. Mark Durback, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Durback's Office Locations
Koury Colorectal Associates P.c.21 Corporate Dr Ste 6, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 250-9605
St. Luke's Hospital - Warren Campus185 Roseberry St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 250-9605
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Durback takes his time examining a patient. Very good doctor.
About Dr. Mark Durback, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durback has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durback accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durback has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durback on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Durback. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durback.
