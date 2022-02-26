Dr. Durden IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Durden IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Durden IV, MD
Dr. Mark Durden IV, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durden IV's Office Locations
- 1 2121A Bellevue Rd Bldg 1, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-1190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, personable, caring. Never rushes and listens to any and all concerns. He works through medical issues with his patients in an empathetic and human manner that is lacking in most other healthcare settings.
About Dr. Mark Durden IV, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518087907
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Durden IV accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durden IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Durden IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durden IV.
