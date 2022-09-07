Overview

Dr. Mark Durkan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. Durkan works at Center For Gastroenterology in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Heartburn and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.