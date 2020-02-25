Dr. Mark Dursztman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dursztman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dursztman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Dursztman, MD
Dr. Mark Dursztman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Dursztman works at
Dr. Dursztman's Office Locations
-
1
Kenneth R Kafka MD310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-3290
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dursztman?
I was happy that I had been referred to Dr. Dursztman as he was covering for another doctor. The contrast was amazing. Dr. Dursztman is thorough, knowledgeable, caring and responsive. This is quite rare nowadays and very appreciated. He always makes me feel important and he never rushes you. His diagnoses have been correct and I am happy to unequivocably refer anyone to him.
About Dr. Mark Dursztman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194700161
Education & Certifications
- The New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dursztman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dursztman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dursztman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dursztman works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dursztman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dursztman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dursztman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dursztman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.