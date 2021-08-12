See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mark Dwight, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Dwight, MD

Dr. Mark Dwight, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Dwight works at PIH Health Women's Center Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dwight's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Women's Healthcare
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-4190
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2021
    There is no one like Dr. Dwight!! He delivered my daughter via C-Section 18 years ago and my son with a VBAC 16 years ago. He was so compassionate and caring and I still speak about him to this day with my kids. He knew I was desperately unhappy that I had to have a C-section (since my daughter was breech) and did everything he could to help me achieve a healthy VBAC with my son, with no drugs. He is one-of-a-kind! I will never forget him - his humor, genuine compassion and respect for his patients. I wish I lived on the West Coast still - he would be my Gyn no question!!
    Sione Owen — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Dwight, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851491989
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Dwight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dwight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dwight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dwight works at PIH Health Women's Center Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dwight’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

