Overview of Dr. Mark Dwight, MD

Dr. Mark Dwight, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Dwight works at PIH Health Women's Center Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.