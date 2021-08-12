Dr. Mark Dwight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dwight, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Dwight, MD
Dr. Mark Dwight, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Dwight works at
Dr. Dwight's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Women's Healthcare1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-4190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwight?
There is no one like Dr. Dwight!! He delivered my daughter via C-Section 18 years ago and my son with a VBAC 16 years ago. He was so compassionate and caring and I still speak about him to this day with my kids. He knew I was desperately unhappy that I had to have a C-section (since my daughter was breech) and did everything he could to help me achieve a healthy VBAC with my son, with no drugs. He is one-of-a-kind! I will never forget him - his humor, genuine compassion and respect for his patients. I wish I lived on the West Coast still - he would be my Gyn no question!!
About Dr. Mark Dwight, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851491989
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwight works at
Dr. Dwight speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.