Overview of Dr. Mark Dyer, MD

Dr. Mark Dyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Dyer works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.