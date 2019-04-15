Dr. Mark Easley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Easley, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Easley, MD
Dr. Mark Easley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Easley works at
Dr. Easley's Office Locations
Duke Universirty Health System3116 N Duke St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 668-2601
Duke Ambulatory Surgery Center Arringdon5601 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 660-5066
Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 660-5066
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely amazing. He is one of the first doctors he actually listened to me and what I wanted. I’m 25 and suffered from end stage post frantic arthritis and I felt ankle replacement was the best option for me personally. Most doctors would of refused because of my age but he listened! I’m only 3 weeks post op but already in less lain than I was before surgery. He’s the best of the best.
About Dr. Mark Easley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1790872430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Easley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Easley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Easley has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Easley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Easley speaks German.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Easley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Easley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Easley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.