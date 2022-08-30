Dr. Eaton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Eaton, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Eaton, DPM
Dr. Mark Eaton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.
Dr. Eaton works at
Dr. Eaton's Office Locations
Cape Fear Valley Podiatry1738 Metromedical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-4191
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark Eaton deserves even more than 5 stars! I broke my foot over the weekend. His office was able to fit me in this morning. Rhonda, Corrina and Dr. Eaton gave me the utmost care. I was checked in, examined, X-rayed, evaluated and booted within less than an hour. I truly have never been given such wonderful care. The staff and Doctor were all extremely knowledgeable and took their time explaining everything to me. Thank you so much Dr. Eaton and staff!
About Dr. Mark Eaton, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eaton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Eaton works at
Dr. Eaton has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.