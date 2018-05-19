Overview of Dr. Mark Edelman, MD

Dr. Mark Edelman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Edelman works at Center for Vein Restoration | Norwalk in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.