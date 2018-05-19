Dr. Mark Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Edelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Edelman, MD
Dr. Mark Edelman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Vein Restoration | Norwalk40 Cross St Ste 320, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (855) 565-8346
-
2
Center for Vein Restoration | Stamford1290 Summer St Ste 2100, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (855) 565-8346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelman?
Dr Mark Edelman was absolutely wonderful , he explained my ultra sound results very thoroughly and was very professional as was the Ultra Sound Tech ( I don’t remember her name but she was extremely nice , professional and so thorough to make sure she didn’t miss anything ), and the rest of the office staff in the Norwalk office were so friendly and greeted me as if they knew me ! I will definitely go back and highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Mark Edelman, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063405819
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.