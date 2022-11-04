Dr. Mark Edge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Edge, MD
Dr. Mark Edge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Edge works at
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates150 N Park Trl Ste B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-0909
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional and caring, takes time to answer question. Does not rush.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College Of Med
- Emory University
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Dr. Edge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edge works at
Dr. Edge has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Edge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.