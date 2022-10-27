Dr. Mark Ehrenpreis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrenpreis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ehrenpreis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Ehrenpreis, MD
Dr. Mark Ehrenpreis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Ehrenpreis' Office Locations
All Med & Rehabilitation of New York11020 JAMAICA AVE, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 805-8534
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark was able to diagnose and treat my condition when no other urologist could help me! I highly recommend him to anyone suffering from a urologic condition. The office staff was really nice and welcoming.
About Dr. Mark Ehrenpreis, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417920349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehrenpreis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrenpreis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrenpreis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehrenpreis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehrenpreis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ehrenpreis speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrenpreis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrenpreis.
