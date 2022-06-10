Dr. Mark Eilers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eilers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Eilers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Eilers, MD
Dr. Mark Eilers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Eilers' Office Locations
Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine20639 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 894-1423Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6767 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (281) 364-1122Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I, visited Dr.Eilers went very well. This was our first visit with him regarding my son sports injury. He was very direct and personable. I look forward to working with him regarding my son's treatment plan. His staff customer service at the Woodforest location was EXCELLENT!!
About Dr. Mark Eilers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356643175
Education & Certifications
- TRIA Orthopaedic Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
