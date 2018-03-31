Overview of Dr. Mark Eisenberg, MD

Dr. Mark Eisenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Eisenberg works at LEVINE OVERBY & HOLLIS MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.