Dr. Mark Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Eisenberg, MD
Dr. Mark Eisenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery Spine At Great Neck900 Northern Blvd Ste 260, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-7737
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery & Spine at Great Neck805 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
as far as i'm concerned, on 2/26/2015 dr eisenberg and his partner dr. schaeffer punched their tickets to heaven. they teamed up to remove a large macroadenoma from my pituitary while perfectly preserving the gland. 3 years post-op, and while needing no replacement meds, my hormone levels have all returned to normal. i haven't been this healthy in 25+ years! who knows how long i had cushing's disease? thank you so much, docs!
About Dr. Mark Eisenberg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenberg speaks Greek and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
