Dr. Mark Elkus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Elkus, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Elkus, MD
Dr. Mark Elkus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Elkus works at
Dr. Elkus' Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Group of Birmingham PC1400 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elkus?
I recently had total knee replacement surgery by Dr. Elkus. Before the surgery he and his staff were very informative, eased my fears, and the surgery was a success. He was very caring and gave me post surgery instructions for home and outpatient therapy. His staff has answered my questions since surgery and been very supportive. When it is time for the other knee replacement, I will used Dr. Elkus. Also, my other doctors in Birmingham, have highly recommended Dr. Elkus, so he is well known in the medical community.
About Dr. Mark Elkus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366515033
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkus works at
Dr. Elkus has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.