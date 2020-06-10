Overview

Dr. Mark Ellis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ozark, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center and Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Ellis works at Senior Therapeutic Health in Ozark, AL with other offices in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.