Overview of Dr. Mark Elzik, MD

Dr. Mark Elzik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Elzik works at South Orange County Orthopedics in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.