Dr. Mark Emery, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Mark Emery, MD

Dr. Mark Emery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They completed their fellowship with Minn Ear Hand &amp;amp;amp; Neck Clin|Minn Ear Hand &amp;amp;amp;amp; Neck Clin

Dr. Emery works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emery's Office Locations

  1
    Kirby Lautman
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 14, 2020
I have been a patient of Dr. Emery's for many years. I find that regardless of what my medical issue is, he listens to me and actually hears what I have to say. I see him treat his patients with kindness, from the children I see in the waiting room to the geriatric like myself. I highly recommend Dr. Emery
— Feb 14, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Emery, MD
About Dr. Mark Emery, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • English
  • Male
  • 1699716233
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Minn Ear Hand &amp;amp;amp;amp; Neck Clin|Minn Ear Hand &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Neck Clin
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Valley Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Emery works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Emery’s profile.

Dr. Emery has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

