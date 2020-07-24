See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Mark Ende, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Ende, DO

Dr. Mark Ende, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Ende works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Arthritis and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ende's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rite Aid Pharmacy 02528
    138 S Main St, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Dyslipidemia
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Mark Ende, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518006584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ende, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ende is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ende has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ende works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ende’s profile.

    Dr. Ende has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Arthritis and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ende on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ende. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ende.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ende, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ende appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

