Dr. Mark Engasser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monticello, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, CentraCare – Monticello Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Engasser works at ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS in Monticello, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.