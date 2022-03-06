See All Neurosurgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD

Neurosurgery
2.6 (59)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD

Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Erasmus works at Lovelace Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Lyons, MD
Dr. Mark Lyons, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Naresh Patel, MD
Dr. Naresh Patel, MD
5.0 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Erasmus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Neurosciences Center
    500 Walter St NE Ste 401, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-5910
  2. 2
    Presbyterian Medical Group NSG
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 5630, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 563-6399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Erasmus?

    Mar 06, 2022
    I’m a 34 yo female that had a herniated disc in my L4-L5 lower spine. The amount of time it took to just see my specialist was ridiculous BUT I finally got to see Dr. Erasmus and I am so relieved now. I am free from pain that I was experiencing in my leg and back. Dr. Erasmus was very informative, patient, understanding, and him and his entire staff were very warm and welcoming. I definitely recommend Dr. Marc Erasmus for anyone experiencing back and sciatic pain. He is a true hero! Thank you Dr. Marc Erasmus for giving me back my life. I am forever grateful!
    Brianna Z — Mar 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Erasmus to family and friends

    Dr. Erasmus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Erasmus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407879513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • E Va Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erasmus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erasmus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erasmus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erasmus works at Lovelace Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Erasmus’s profile.

    Dr. Erasmus has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erasmus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Erasmus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erasmus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erasmus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erasmus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Erasmus, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.