Dr. Mark Erdman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Erdman, DPM
Dr. Mark Erdman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA.
Dr. Erdman works at
Dr. Erdman's Office Locations
-
1
Earnest Foot and Ankle Specialists1336 ALVERSER PLZ, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 430-5075
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Made me feel at ease. Fixed my foot. No pain.
About Dr. Mark Erdman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164534665
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erdman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erdman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erdman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erdman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erdman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.