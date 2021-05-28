Overview

Dr. Mark Erhard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake View Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Erhard works at St Lukes Urology Associates in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.