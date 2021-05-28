Dr. Erhard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Erhard, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Erhard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake View Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Erhard works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates1001 E Superior St Ste 201, Duluth, MN 55802 Directions (218) 249-3057Monday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake View Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erhard?
Outstanding. In a tense situation he was a calming presence. He is open and eager to answer questions and also to educate.
About Dr. Mark Erhard, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1710962188
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erhard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erhard works at
Dr. Erhard has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erhard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Erhard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erhard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erhard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erhard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.