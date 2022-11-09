See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Mark Esche, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (33)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Esche, MD

Dr. Mark Esche, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Esche works at Austin Psychiatric Alliance in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Esche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Christian MD Urrate
    4101 Parkstone Heights Dr Ste 360, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 637-9090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    My experience with Dr. Esche is pretty extensive, considering how long I have been his patient. I can be a bit of a...problem patient as well. He is the most logical, grounded, efficient and effective psychiatrist anyone could ever hope to have. I have literally avoided moving out of state as I know I could never find another like him - or even close. He is so patient and considerate (not to mention absolutely brilliant), and if I ever have the slightest issue/problem with medication then we talk about it and he gives me potential alternatives with expert guidance, or why maybe I should rethink changing, etc. But he really listens to me, and considers thoroughly whatever my problem may be. In other words, he wants to get to the bottom of what's wrong and fix it. And that's exactly what he's done for me. This doctor is, far and away, the absolute best I have ever had. If you read these things, Doc, thank you from the bottom of my heart for changing my life so completely.
    About Dr. Mark Esche, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174622740
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va Greater La Hlthcare Sys
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Esche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esche works at Austin Psychiatric Alliance in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Esche’s profile.

    Dr. Esche has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Esche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

