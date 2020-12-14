Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD
Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Eskandari's Office Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2714
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7665
Surgeons Group Sc800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Escandari performed a bifemoral aortic bypass on me 10 years ago. I was walking a mile within 2 weeks afterwards. I just had it all scanned at UCSF and the tech said it all still looked great!!! Dr. gave me a life back. Before the surgery I couldn’t walk down my driveway. Now I’m walking 4 miles a day (I, also, am in California and the great weather helps.) Thank you Dr. You are amazing!
About Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1790711729
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian|University Pittsburgh Mc
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskandari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskandari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskandari has seen patients for Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eskandari speaks Dutch.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskandari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskandari.
