Overview of Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD

Dr. Mark Eskandari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Eskandari works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.