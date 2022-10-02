See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Mark Eskenazi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (75)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Eskenazi, MD

Dr. Mark Eskenazi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Eskenazi works at Spine Institute of South Florida PA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eskenazi's Office Locations

    Spine Institute of South Florida PA
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 103, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-4440

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 02, 2022
    I did very well after a surgery in 2019. Want to thank the lord doctor.
    Robert MC — Oct 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Eskenazi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386640852
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Centertisch Hospital
    • NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eskenazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eskenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eskenazi works at Spine Institute of South Florida PA in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eskenazi’s profile.

    Dr. Eskenazi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskenazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

