Overview

Dr. Mark Evanko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Evanko works at Optum in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.