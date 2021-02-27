Dr. Mark Evanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Evanko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Evanko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Evanko works at
Locations
Optum Primary and Specialty Care5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-7000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evanko?
Best doctor I have ever had and I am soooo glad that I have found him again,,,,,takes time to explain things other dr do not............20 star rating
About Dr. Mark Evanko, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669497236
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Evanko works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanko.
