Dr. Mark Ewald, MD
Dr. Mark Ewald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Cornea Consultants of Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-7200
- 2 3326 Aspen Grove Dr Bldg B, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 320-7200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Extremely thorough, good bedside manner, could not be more pleased. Staff is very pleasant and I would recommend Dr Ewald over every other ophthalmologist in Nashville
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881899318
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ewald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewald has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Floaters and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewald.
