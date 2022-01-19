Overview

Dr. Mark Ewens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ewens works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.