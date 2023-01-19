See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Mark Faber, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.9 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Mark Faber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Bergen Regional Medical Center

Dr. Faber works at Advocare Comprehensive Neurology of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Upper Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Comprehensive Neurology of New Jersey
    95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 455-7444
  2. 2
    Saint Barnabas Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave # 225, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7600
  3. 3
    Mark P. Faber, MD
    594 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 746-6711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Faber, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134237019
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bergen Regional Medical Center
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

