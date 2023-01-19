Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark Faber, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Faber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Bergen Regional Medical Center

Locations
Advocare Comprehensive Neurology of New Jersey95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 455-7444
Saint Barnabas Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave # 225, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7600
Mark P. Faber, MD594 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 746-6711
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Faber has done wonders with my two teens. Covid and a traumatic event hit them hard and he has helped them stabilize their moods so they can succeed and grow socially and academically. He is patient, thoughtful and kind. Dr Faber also has a solid understanding of ADHD and ADHD meds.
About Dr. Mark Faber, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1134237019
Education & Certifications
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.