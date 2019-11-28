Dr. Mark Fallen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fallen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Fallen, MD
Dr. Mark Fallen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Buffalo Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Fallen works at
Dr. Fallen's Office Locations
-
1
Buffalo Hospital303 Catlin St, Buffalo, MN 55313 Directions (763) 684-6160Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
-
3
Urology Associates Ltd.6525 France Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Buffalo Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallen?
Both my wife and I have been patients of Dr. Mark Fallen over the past 15+ years, my wife for kidney cancer and myself for metastatic prostate cancer and surgery. Found him to be an excellent surgeon, caring, very thorough and never beat around the bush when it came to test results and diagnosis, good or bad. When my cancer really began to advance he was intelligent to the point of referring me to programs that were experimental and specific to my needs. Have since undergone successful treatments for tumors & bone cancers and owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Fallen for keeping me on the right track to successful remission.
About Dr. Mark Fallen, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1699789719
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallen works at
Dr. Fallen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.