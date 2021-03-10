See All Urologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Mark Fallick, MD

Urology
4.3 (24)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Fallick, MD

Dr. Mark Fallick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Fallick works at Delaware Valley Urology, LLC in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Somers Point, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fallick's Office Locations

    Voorhees
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043
    Somers Point
    731 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244
    New Jersey Urology
    2090 Springdale Rd Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 10, 2021
    I am interested in finding out if Dr. Fallick is working at another practice in the area since leaving NJ Urology. I have been going to him for a few years now and I really do not want to start all "over" with another provider. I have been very pleased with Dr. Fallick and find it easy to engage in personal conversation about my medical issues.
    About Dr. Mark Fallick, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1245297837
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • New England Medical Ctr Hospitals
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Fallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fallick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fallick has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

