Overview of Dr. Mark Falls, MD

Dr. Mark Falls, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Falls works at Northern Virginia Center for Eye Care in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.