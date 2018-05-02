Overview of Dr. Mark Famador, MD

Dr. Mark Famador, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Famador works at Hahnemann Univ. Hospital in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.