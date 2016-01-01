Dr. Mark Faucher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Faucher, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Faucher, MD
Dr. Mark Faucher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE.
Dr. Faucher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Faucher's Office Locations
-
1
Bosley NYC99 Park Ave # 20, New York, NY 10016 Directions (332) 240-6657
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faucher?
About Dr. Mark Faucher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952367963
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Hartford Hospital
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faucher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faucher accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Faucher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Faucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faucher works at
Dr. Faucher speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Faucher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faucher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.