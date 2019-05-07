Overview of Dr. Mark Fay, MD

Dr. Mark Fay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, Modoc Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Fay works at Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls, OR with other offices in Lakeview, OR and Alturas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.