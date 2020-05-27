See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Cumming, GA
Dr. Mark Feeman, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Feeman, DO

Dr. Mark Feeman, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Dr. Feeman works at Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming in Cumming, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA, Atlanta, GA, Snellville, GA, Villa Rica, GA and Dacula, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming
    2450 Atlanta Hwy Ste 903, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 476-7708
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Practice
    2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 659-5909
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Atlanta
    315 Boulevard NE Ste 316, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-0480
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Snellville
    2675 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-0240
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Villa Rica
    125 Commons Way Ste 203, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-0260
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia, P.C.
    2108 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 659-5909
  7. 7
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia, P.C.
    2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 315, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 659-5909
  8. 8
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia, P.C.
    611 North Ave # 100, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 659-5909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle

Treatment frequency



Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    James Rooney — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Feeman, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598742405
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
