Dr. Mark Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Feldman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
James P Durand MD Sc311 W Lincoln St Ste 100, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 233-3661
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Feldman was excellent. I made the appointment,I arrived and had to wait little while,and his staff took me in and made me feel comfortable. As simple as an endoscopy is,it is the first procedure I have had in my life. The nurses ,assistants and anesthesia tech all made me very comfortable. When I awoke I didn't feel rushed out. Dr Feldman explained what he saw,and called me with further results after a few days. Since then ,relatives have went to him as happy as I am.
About Dr. Mark Feldman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497735708
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
