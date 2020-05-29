Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD
Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Feldmann's Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Wound Center101 Elm Ave SE Fl 1, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 224-4325
Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center2107 Rosalind Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 853-0510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir Ste 400, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feldman is an excellent Plastic Surgeon and an exceptionally nice person. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark E Feldmann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295818201
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldmann has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.