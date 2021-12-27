Dr. Mark Fenster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fenster, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fenster, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5300 Far Hills Ave Ste 105, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 291-8814
-
2
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio9000 N Main St Ste 321, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 836-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenster?
Dr Fenster diagnosed cancer on my nose and did Mohs surgery on it as well as a repair with a flap. I was given options and a full understanding of how the healing process would go and all the different steps associated with each option. The care I received before, during and after surgery was exemplary. Dr Fenster and his team took great care of me and were available for any questions and issues at any time. I would highly recommend Dr. Fenster for surgery, I felt like he genuinely cared about my well being.
About Dr. Mark Fenster, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639197049
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenster has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fenster speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.