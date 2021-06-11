Overview of Dr. Mark Ferri, DO

Dr. Mark Ferri, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Ferri works at Ohana Osteopathic/Wellness Ctr in Kailua, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.