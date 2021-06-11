See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Kailua, HI
Dr. Mark Ferri, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Ferri, DO

Dr. Mark Ferri, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Ferri works at Ohana Osteopathic/Wellness Ctr in Kailua, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohana Osteopathic and Wellness Center
    122 Oneawa St Ste 101, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 263-4263
  2. 2
    Braun Urgent Care Kailua LLC
    130 Kailua Rd Ste 111, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-4411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ferri?

    Jun 11, 2021
    Dr. Ferri's treatments have helped me tremendously with chronic back pain, headaches, migraines, and anxiety. Don't waste your time with chiropractors, go see this trusted Osteopath. I can't recommend him highly enough! His schedule books very far in advance, but he is worth the wait and his office staff is very friendly and they use a waitlist to see me sooner when I'm in pain.
    — Jun 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Ferri, DO
    About Dr. Mark Ferri, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • English
    • 1811088065
    • 1811088065
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ferri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferri works at Ohana Osteopathic/Wellness Ctr in Kailua, HI. View the full address on Dr. Ferri’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

