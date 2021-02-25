Overview of Dr. Mark Fetter, MD

Dr. Mark Fetter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fetter works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Center in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.