Dr. Mark Field, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Field, MD

Dr. Mark Field, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.

Dr. Field works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Field's Office Locations

    Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic
    8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 924-2424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr Fields is the BEST in his field with his knowledge and his true caring and compassion for his patients. I trust him and would recommend to anyone with shoulder problems. He has the most caring staff as well
    Helen Barlow — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Field, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871541987
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of So Al Hosps
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Field has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Field works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Field’s profile.

    Dr. Field has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

