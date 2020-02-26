See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Figgie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Figgie, MD

Dr. Mark Figgie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Figgie works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Figgie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1932
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Feb 26, 2020
    Had my left hip replaced 1/9/19. Never felt so good. Thank you to Dr. Figgie. HSS, Doctor and Staff...Top Notch.
    Linda — Feb 26, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Figgie, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811910953
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Bucknell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Figgie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figgie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Figgie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Figgie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Figgie works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Figgie’s profile.

    Dr. Figgie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figgie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Figgie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figgie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figgie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figgie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

