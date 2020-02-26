Dr. Mark Figgie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figgie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Figgie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Figgie, MD
Dr. Mark Figgie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Figgie's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1932Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my left hip replaced 1/9/19. Never felt so good. Thank you to Dr. Figgie. HSS, Doctor and Staff...Top Notch.
About Dr. Mark Figgie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811910953
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Bucknell University
