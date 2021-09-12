See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Mark Filidei, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Filidei, DO

Internal Medicine
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Filidei, DO

Dr. Mark Filidei, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas.

Dr. Filidei works at Amen Clinics Inc. in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile

Dr. Filidei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amen Clinics Inc.
    3150 Bristol St Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 266-3750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
ADHD and-or ADD
Fever
Malaise and Fatigue
ADHD and-or ADD
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Filidei?

    Sep 12, 2021
    I appreciate very much Dr Filidei because he's not only very knowledgeable but he's very careful with every detail, for example with the lab results. He has given me very important and helpful information. He explores deeply the data to find the causes behind the symptoms. I also like that he listens to my concerns very attentively. His assistant Mayra is great too, very efficient, helpful and kind.
    Excellent physician and human being — Sep 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Filidei, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Filidei, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Filidei to family and friends

    Dr. Filidei's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Filidei

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Filidei, DO.

    About Dr. Mark Filidei, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518039197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Filidei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filidei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Filidei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Filidei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Filidei works at Amen Clinics Inc. in Costa Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Filidei’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Filidei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filidei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filidei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filidei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Filidei, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.