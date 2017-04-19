Overview

Dr. Mark Finklestein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Finklestein works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Brockton, MA with other offices in West Bridgewater, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.