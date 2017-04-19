Dr. Mark Finklestein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finklestein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Finklestein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Finklestein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Finklestein works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Specialists LLC189 Quincy St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 588-6700
-
2
Commonwealth Endoscopy Center120 W Center St Ste 11, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 Directions (508) 586-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is caring, warm,and knowledgable. My family and I have been going to him for years and rarely if ever have a problem. My only complaint is that it may take up to a month to get an appointment to see him but he always returns calls within a day or two.
About Dr. Mark Finklestein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831114149
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finklestein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finklestein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finklestein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finklestein works at
Dr. Finklestein has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finklestein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Finklestein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finklestein.
