Dr. Mark Fishman, DO
Dr. Mark Fishman, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 115, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 438-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2101 N Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 446-9253
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Florida Spine Institute
- New York University Med Center
- St Clares Hosp
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Clark University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
