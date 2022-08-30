Overview

Dr. Mark Fishman, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Fishman works at South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists in Miramar, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.