Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD
Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Fleckner's Office Locations
Garden City Office520 Franklin Ave Ste 123, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-5905
Fresh Meadows Office6134 188th St Ste 206, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 454-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Fleckner with a detachment in my left eye which rendered me sightless. He performed surgery that day and restored my vision. His follow up care was excellent as well. Dr. Fleckner is truly am amzing retinal specialist. I will be forever grateful for the care I received from him and his staff.
About Dr. Mark Fleckner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225063274
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirm
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Faulkner Hosp
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Dr. Fleckner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleckner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleckner works at
Dr. Fleckner has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleckner.
