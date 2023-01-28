Dr. Mark Fleischman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fleischman, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood11550 Granada St Fl 2, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-7546
U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit3265 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 454-3424Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am -Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 754-5091
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Dr. very helpful, very nice nurse.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Mohs Derm Skin Canc Center
- Ok University Health Science Center|Univ Of Ok Coll Of Med, Dermatology Creighton Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- St Joseph Hospital Creighton University
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Fleischman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
314 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischman.
